Industrial metals: Copper and Aluminium set to fall further

Via Bloomberg

The downward slope for industrial metals becomes clear as aluminium joins copper heading towards new lows. On Tuesday Aluminium fell 0.5% even though China had a plan to boost auto demand and trade tensions were enjoying a probably temporary lull.





Aluminium has been falling since the US lifted sanctions on United Co. Rusal which threatened at the time to upset the world metals market, as Ursal is the world's second largest aluminium producer. Global manufacturing has been in contraction territory since May and, with China's growth slowing, that picture looks set to remain the same.Furthermore in July aluminium output fell by 1.3% y/y showing signs of weakening demand for the metal. Copper has been in a steady decline too in line with the Global manufacturing slowdown since May.













So, with Copper and Aluminium both sliding the LMEX Index should weaken in line with the falling prices. See chart below.