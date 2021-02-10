Inflation and Powell highlight a lively day on the economic calendar

What's coming up today





Inflation is suddenly on the tip of everyone's tongue with US 10-year breakevens at 2.21%, which is the highest since 2014.





We get some hard data on that front today with the January CPI report due at the bottom of the hour. Starting in March, these numbers are going to be highly skewed higher by base effects but for now it's a fairly clean look.





CPI is forecast to rise 0.3% m/m and 1.5% y/y.





Highlights later: