Inflation and Powell highlight a lively day on the economic calendar
What's coming up today
Inflation is suddenly on the tip of everyone's tongue with US 10-year breakevens at 2.21%, which is the highest since 2014.
We get some hard data on that front today with the January CPI report due at the bottom of the hour. Starting in March, these numbers are going to be highly skewed higher by base effects but for now it's a fairly clean look.
CPI is forecast to rise 0.3% m/m and 1.5% y/y.
Highlights later:
- 1500 GMT wholesale trade sales
- 1530 GMT weekly US oil inventories
- 1630 GMT BOC's Lane
- 1700 GMT BOE's Bailey
- 1800 GMT US 10-year sale
- 1900 GMT Fed's Powell
I'll have more on what to expect from Powell later.