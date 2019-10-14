Inflation data due from China today - preview
CPI and PPI from China for sept September is due on 15 October 2019 at 0130GMT
CPI expected 2.9% y/y, prior 2.8%
PPI expected -1.2% y/y, prior -0.8%
- Inflation has risen over past months due largely to higher food inflation, in particular pork prices, which were up 23.1% m/m, 47% y/y in August in the wake of the spread of African Swine Disease. This has also helped to push other meat prices higher.
- However, other CPI components remain soft, resulting in ex-food CPI matching its lowest reading since May 16. We expect a similar picture in September, with little sign of any let up in the rise in pork prices.