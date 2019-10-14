Inflation data due from China today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CPI and PPI from China for sept September is due on 15 October 2019 at 0130GMT

  • CPI expected 2.9% y/y, prior 2.8%

  • PPI expected -1.2% y/y, prior -0.8%

Via TD:
  • Inflation has risen over past months due largely to higher food inflation, in particular pork prices, which were up 23.1% m/m, 47% y/y in August in the wake of the spread of African Swine Disease. This has also helped to push other meat prices higher. 
  • However, other CPI components remain soft, resulting in ex-food CPI matching its lowest reading since May 16. We expect a similar picture in September, with little sign of any let up in the rise in pork prices.




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose