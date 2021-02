Lively debate springs up

How much stimulus is too much?





Larry Summers highlighted the inflation risks around another $1.9 trillion in US stimulus and that kicked off a lively debate, including a cameo from Olivier Blanchard.





The market is weighing in with its own ideas. Here are 10-year breakevens, which just broke the 2018 high.





Meanwhile, the high in Brent crude so far today is $59.95, up $0.59.