COVID-19 no longer top market risk for the first time since February 2020 - BofA fund manager survey

Inflation and taper tantrum take over as top risks for the market





'Long tech' still the most crowded trade, followed by Bitcoin

15% of investors think US equities are in a bubble

25% say it is an early-stage bull market, 55% say late-stage bull market

~43% of investors think 2% 10-year US yields could cause equities correction

Cash levels up to 4.0% (still low) from 3.8% before

Allocation to commodities at all-time high Some interesting insights as to how market sentiment is developing. The low cash levels continue to highlight that investors are still preferring to find places to put their money where possible, with some potentially positioning for a 'commodities supercycle'.





Other than that, the shift in the top market risk also reaffirms how little emphasis is put on the virus impact and how market participants are now focusing more towards the outlook and economic reopenings more than anything else.