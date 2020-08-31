Influential faction of Japan deputy PM Aso to back Suga for leadership role - report

Kyodo News reports on the matter

The report says that a group of lawmakers led by Japan deputy prime minister, Taro Aso, will back current chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, to succeed from Shinzo Abe in the coming LDP election vote in two weeks' time.





The group is among the largest factions within the ruling party and comprises of 54 lawmakers, so that certainly gives Suga a boost ahead of the vote.



