Influential faction of Japan deputy PM Aso to back Suga for leadership role - report
Kyodo News reports on the matter
The report says that a group of lawmakers led by Japan deputy prime minister, Taro Aso, will back current chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, to succeed from Shinzo Abe in the coming LDP election vote in two weeks' time.
The group is among the largest factions within the ruling party and comprises of 54 lawmakers, so that certainly gives Suga a boost ahead of the vote.
For some context, Suga is arguably among the favourites already to succeed Abe as prime minister of Japan after the latter announced his resignation last week.