Infrastructure deal is $1.2 trillion - White House

White House on the bi-partisan deal

Includes $579B in new spending with the rest redirected from covid funds

Includes $266B in spending on water, broadband, environmental remediation and power infrastructure The details are vague so far but the top line is higher than anticipated. The key question is how it will be paid for.

This is from the White House:



Update: It's going to be paid for by selling oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, broadband spectrum sales and extending customs user fees.







Here is the list from the White House, which doesn't list how much oil it plans to spend or any other details.