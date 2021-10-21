ING on oil and OPEC - cartel under pressure to pump more but is reluctant

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Noting this snippet from an ING note on oil and OPEC. 

  • Continued strength in oil prices means that pressure on OPEC+ to pump more will only grow.
  • Already there are calls from the US, India and Japan for the group to increase output more aggressively
  • However, OPEC+ is reluctant to do so, which suggests that oil prices will remain well supported for the remainder of this year
The next 22nd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (OPEC+) is scheduled for 4 November 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose