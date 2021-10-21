ING on oil and OPEC - cartel under pressure to pump more but is reluctant

Noting this snippet from an ING note on oil and OPEC.

Continued strength in oil prices means that pressure on OPEC+ to pump more will only grow.

Already there are calls from the US, India and Japan for the group to increase output more aggressively

However, OPEC+ is reluctant to do so, which suggests that oil prices will remain well supported for the remainder of this year

The next 22nd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (OPEC+) is scheduled for 4 November



