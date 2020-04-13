ING still sees downside risks to oil, but floor is likely somewhat higher after output cuts deal

ING with a note about oil prices after the output cuts deal









"We still believe that there is downside risk to oil prices from current levels in the short-term. However, the floor for the market is likely somewhat higher, therefore we have revised higher our Brent forecast for Q2 2020 from $20 to $25 per barrel."

They do note that the outlook for the oil market is more constructive, but that is if you assume a recovery in demand over the latter part of the year.





But if travel restrictions and country lockdowns continue, the firm sees such developments to likely slow the demand recovery expected for the second half of the year.





They did revise their Brent forecast for Q3 to $37 from $35 and Q4 to $50 from $45, based on the current assumption that demand will pick up eventually.







ForexLive

Another issue ING points out in the output cuts deal is that of compliance. The firm says that unlike previous OPEC+ deals, Saudi Arabia will be less inclined to cut more than their output quota to compensate for any shortfall this time around.

The firm argues that while these cuts are significant, there is still a sizable surplus expected in Q2 2020. Adding that: