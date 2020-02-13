Coming Up!
Initial jobless claims 205K versus 210K estimate
- initial jobless claims 205K versus 203K last week. The estimate was for 210K.
- The four-week moving average 212K was unchanged from last week
- continuing claims 1698K versus 1759K last week
- 4 week moving average 1726K versus 1744.25K last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 1 were in Pennsylvania (+2,534), New York
(+1,523), Texas (+748), Oregon (+396), and Arizona (+332)
- The largest decreases were in California (-2,138),
Washington (-1,453), New Jersey (-1,021), Michigan (-809), and Ohio (-757).
