Initial jobless claims 205K versus 210K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Initial jobless claims

  • initial jobless claims 205K versus 203K last week. The estimate was for 210K.
  • The four-week moving average 212K was unchanged from last week
  • continuing claims 1698K versus 1759K last week
  • 4 week moving average 1726K versus 1744.25K last week
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 1 were in Pennsylvania (+2,534), New York (+1,523), Texas (+748), Oregon (+396), and Arizona (+332)
  • The largest decreases were in California (-2,138), Washington (-1,453), New Jersey (-1,021), Michigan (-809), and Ohio (-757). 
Initial jobless claims and 4 week moving average

