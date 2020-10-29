Initial jobless claims and continuing claims





initial jobless claims 751K vs 770K estimate. Prior week revised tp 791K vs 787K last week



continuing claims 7756K vs 7775K estimate. Prior week revised to 8465K vs 8373K last.



initial claims 4 week moving average 787.75K vs. 812.25K last week



continue claims 4 week moving average 9053.25M vs 10085.75K last week



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 17 were in Massachusetts (+5,442), Kansas (+3,010), Virginia (+2,255), Texas (+616), and Minnesota (+493), while the largest decreases were in California (-16,207), New York (-11,495), Georgia (-9,274), Florida (-7,834), and Michigan (-7,774).



The good is the claims data continues to move lower including the continuing claims, but the risks remain especially if Covid cases continue to rise. Also continuing claims remain elevated.



