Initial jobless claims 751K vs. 770K estimate
Initial jobless claims and continuing claims
- initial jobless claims 751K vs 770K estimate. Prior week revised tp 791K vs 787K last week
- continuing claims 7756K vs 7775K estimate. Prior week revised to 8465K vs 8373K last.
- initial claims 4 week moving average 787.75K vs. 812.25K last week
- continue claims 4 week moving average 9053.25M vs 10085.75K last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 17 were in Massachusetts (+5,442), Kansas (+3,010),
Virginia (+2,255), Texas (+616), and Minnesota (+493), while the largest decreases were in California (-16,207), New
York (-11,495), Georgia (-9,274), Florida (-7,834), and Michigan (-7,774).
The good is the claims data continues to move lower including the continuing claims, but the risks remain especially if Covid cases continue to rise. Also continuing claims remain elevated.