The weekly initial and continuing claims

initial jobless claims 898K vs.825K estimate. Prior 845K vs 840K previously reported



4 week moving average of initial claims 866.25 vs 858.25 previously



continuing claims 10018K vs 10550K estimate. Prior 11183k vs 10976K previously reported



4 week moving average of continuing claims 11481.75k vs 12164K previously



Of note is the potential distortion as result of California estimates due to processing backlog and temptation for prevention technology. Given the likely distortions from the data, estimates will reflect the level reporting during the last week prior to the pause. At the end of the process, the state will submit revised reports to reflect claims in the week during which they were filed.









