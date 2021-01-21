Initial jobless claims 900K vs 935K estimate
- Initial jobless claims 900K vs 935K estimate. Last 926K revised lower from 965K
- Continuiing claims 5054K vs 5300K estimate. Last 5181K revised lower from 5271K.
- 4 week avg of initial claims 848K vs 824.5K
- 4 week avg of continueing claims 5126.25 vs 5193.25K previous week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 9 were in Illinois (+49,557), Kansas (+22,128), California (+21,636), Texas (+18,732), and New York (+16,204),
- The largest decreases were in Colorado (-10,996), Michigan (-5,802), Kentucky (-5,542), Louisiana (-4,868), and Washington (-2,573).
- Pandemic Unemployment assistance 3,026,952 vs 4,166,261 last week
Overall, the data is a bit better than last weeks sharp spike higher and the prior month was revised lower, but 900K is still a large number.