Initial jobless claims and continuing claimsiinitial jobless claims

Initial jobless claims 900K vs 935K estimate. Last 926K revised lower from 965K

Continuiing claims 5054K vs 5300K estimate. Last 5181K revised lower from 5271K.

4 week avg of initial claims 848K vs 824.5K

4 week avg of continueing claims 5126.25 vs 5193.25K previous week

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 9 were in Illinois (+49,557), Kansas (+22,128), California (+21,636), Texas (+18,732), and New York (+16,204),

The largest decreases were in Colorado (-10,996), Michigan (-5,802), Kentucky (-5,542), Louisiana (-4,868), and Washington (-2,573).

Pandemic Unemployment assistance 3,026,952 vs 4,166,261 last week





Overall, the data is a bit better than last weeks sharp spike higher and the prior month was revised lower, but 900K is still a large number.