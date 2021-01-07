Initial jobless claims and ISM services are at the top of the US calendar

Congress will also get back to work





The wild scenes at the US Capitol will reverberate in politics but for markets, it looks like the story is mostly over. Given where futures are, US equities should recover most of the declines at the open and -- if anything -- the madness there will inspire Congress to spend even more.





The shorter-term focus will be on economic data with initial jobless claims due at the bottom of the hour along with US and Canadian trade balance.





On the Fed calendar we get Harker at 1400 GMT and Barkin 30 minutes later.





The main event of the day is December ISM services at 1500 GMT. The consensus is 54.5 in a dip from 55.9 in November.





There will be more Fed talk later including Bullard (1700 GMT), Evans (1800 GMT), and Daly (2050 GMT).