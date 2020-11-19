Initial jobless claims and Philly Fed coming up

Economic data on the calendar today

Weekly US initial jobless claims and the Philly Fed are due at the top of the hour. Claims are expected to continue their slow recovery in a dip to 700K from 709K. At the same time, the Philly Fed is expected at 23.0 from 32.3. The Empire Fed was soft on Monday.







At 1500 GMT, the existing home sales report for October is due at 1500 GMT.







Outside of data, the EU summit continues with the recovery fund at the top of the agenda. We might also expect Brexit headlines.

