Data coming at the bottom of the hour

Today's economic data probably won't be a market mover but it will be interesting to see if there are signs of a pickup after the Q3 US slump.





Claims are expected at 300K from 293K last week. The Philly Fed is forecast to slip to 25.0 from 30.7.





Later (at 10 am ET) we get US existing home sales and Eurozone consumer confidence.







For more details, see the economic calendar