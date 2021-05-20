Initial jobless claims and the Philly Fed coming up next

Economic data coming up

The risk mood has been improving in the past hour and US equity futures are now only fractionally lower. That's helped to give a lift to the commodity currencies and EUR/USD is now at the highs of the day.





We get two economic data releases at the bottom of the hour with the Philly Fed and initial jobless claims coming up. Claims have been steadily improving and are forecast to tick down to 450K from 473K but they've been beating the consensus lately.



Watch the price numbers in the Philly Fed.

