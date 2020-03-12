Initial jobless claims are a week or two away from being front-page news

This might be the final pre-coronavirus reading





If/when the coronavirus hits the US -- and it appears to be now -- the layoffs are going to be historic. The tourism industry is going to be the first wave with restaurants not far behind.







It's entirely possible that we blow past the crisis high in a month just because it's such a sudden stop. It's impossible to even estimate where it's going.





However it's the most 'real-time' of US indicators so it will be at the leading edge of estimating the impact of the slowdown.

