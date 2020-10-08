Initial jobless claims, Fed speak and stimulus chatter is the focus today

The highlight will be the weekly initial jobless claims which are expected to show a rise of 820K vs. 837K last week. Continuing claims are expected to dipped to 11400K from 11767K last week.

Fed officials speaking today include:

Fed's Esther George who is scheduled give a speech on economic and policy outlook at 9:15 AM ET/1315 GMT



Fed's Rosengren to speak at virtual event on economic recovery at 12:10 PM ET/1610 GMT



Fed's Bostic will speak on a panel to rework American alliance. That is scheduled for 2 PM ET/1800 GMT



Other scheduled event is the 30 year bond reopening auction which will take place at 1 PM ET. The 3 year and 10 year not auctions were not spectacular, but marginally above average as far as demand. THe 30 year yield is currently trading down 1 basis point at 1.574%. The last auction went off at 1.473% last month.





Finally, the chatter about a stimulus deal which seems to be pivoting toward the piecemeal variety. Stimulus checks of $1200, and an airline bailout seems to be the first order of business. Help for small businesses is also a talking point for lawmakers.









