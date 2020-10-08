Initial jobless claims, Fed speak and stimulus chatter is the focus today
Initial jobless claims due to be released at the bottom of the hourThe economic calendar is once again fairly light in the North American session today.
The highlight will be the weekly initial jobless claims which are expected to show a rise of 820K vs. 837K last week. Continuing claims are expected to dipped to 11400K from 11767K last week.
Fed officials speaking today include:
- Fed's Esther George who is scheduled give a speech on economic and policy outlook at 9:15 AM ET/1315 GMT
- Fed's Rosengren to speak at virtual event on economic recovery at 12:10 PM ET/1610 GMT
- Fed's Bostic will speak on a panel to rework American alliance. That is scheduled for 2 PM ET/1800 GMT
Other scheduled event is the 30 year bond reopening auction which will take place at 1 PM ET. The 3 year and 10 year not auctions were not spectacular, but marginally above average as far as demand. THe 30 year yield is currently trading down 1 basis point at 1.574%. The last auction went off at 1.473% last month.
Finally, the chatter about a stimulus deal which seems to be pivoting toward the piecemeal variety. Stimulus checks of $1200, and an airline bailout seems to be the first order of business. Help for small businesses is also a talking point for lawmakers.