Initial jobless claims for 1 February week 202K vs 215K estimate him

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims









prior report 216K revised to 217K



initial jobless claims 202K vs 215K est



4 week moving average 211.75K vs 214.75K last



continuing claims 1751K vs 1720K est

4 week moving average 1742.25K vs 1755.50K



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 25 were in Missouri (+536), Oregon (+406), Virginia (+228), Ohio (+221), and Kansas (+155),

The largest decreases were in California (-19,262), Illinois (-5,045), Georgia (-2,904), Pennsylvania (-2,859), and New York (-2,801).



Good jobs data.



Tomorrow the US nonfarm payroll will be released. The expectations for 160K. The ADP report yesterday came in much stronger than expected at 291K. The BLS will release the annual benchmark revisions. The expectations for a decline of 500K. That won't make President Trump happy.



