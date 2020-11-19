Initial jobless claims for the current week 742K vs 700K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

  • initial claims 742K vs. 700K estimate
  • continuing claims 6372K vs. 6400K estimate
  • ironically, the initial claims 4 week moving average is the same as the number today at 742K. That is down from 755.75K last week
  • continuing claims 4 week moving average 7054.5 K vs. 7579.5 K last week
  • pandemic unemployment assistance 320.237K vs. 296.374K last week
  • Continuing PUA claims 8.7 vs 9.4 two weeks ago
The gain in initial claims is the 1st after 4 straight declines.  It may be a precursor to increases due to surging pandemic and new business restrictions.  Note that this is non-farm payrolls survey week.

 
Initial jobless claims
