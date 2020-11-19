Initial jobless claims for the current week 742K vs 700K estimate

initial claims 742K vs. 700K estimate



continuing claims 6372K vs. 6400K estimate



ironically, the initial claims 4 week moving average is the same as the number today at 742K. That is down from 755.75K last week



continuing claims 4 week moving average 7054.5 K vs. 7579.5 K last week



pandemic unemployment assistance 320.237K vs. 296.374K last week

Continuing PUA claims 8.7 vs 9.4 two weeks ago



The gain in initial claims is the 1st after 4 straight declines. It may be a precursor to increases due to surging pandemic and new business restrictions. Note that this is non-farm payrolls survey week.





