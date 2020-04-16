Initial jobless claims highlight a busy slate at the bottom of the hour
What's coming up
It's a full slate at the bottom of the hour:
- US housing starts/building permits for March
- Initial jobless claims for the week ending April 11
- Philly Fed for April
- Canada March ADP employment
- Canadian Feb manufacturing sales
The claims data and Philly Fed are the spots to watch. I'm curious to see if markets start to react more-strongly to economic data. The consensus on claims is 5.50 million but the range of estimates remains wide.