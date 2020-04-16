Initial jobless claims highlight a busy slate at the bottom of the hour

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's coming up

It's a full slate at the bottom of the hour:
  • US housing starts/building permits for March
  • Initial jobless claims for the week ending April 11
  • Philly Fed for April
  • Canada March ADP employment
  • Canadian Feb manufacturing sales
The claims data and Philly Fed are the spots to watch. I'm curious to see if markets start to react more-strongly to economic data. The consensus on claims is 5.50 million but the range of estimates remains wide.

