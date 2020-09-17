Initial jobless claims, housing starts, Philadelphia Fed highlight the releases
Initial jobless claims expected to dip a bitAt the bottom of the hour a plethora of US economic releases will hit the market with initial jobless claims leading the way. The releases include:
- Initial jobless claims estimate 850K vs. 884K last week. Continuing claims are expected to dip to 13000K from 13385K last week
- Housing starts for August in the US are expected to come in at an annualized sales pace of 1483K vs. 1496K last month. Building permits, a forward-looking guide to thousand starts are expected to rise to 1512K from 1483K last month. Housing has been impacted by low supply.
- The Philadelphia Fed business outlook for September is expected to dip to 15.0 from 17.2 last month
The US treasury will auction off 10 year tips at 1 PM ET/1700 GMT. Focus will be on the stock market which is set to open down sharply led by the NASDAQ index.