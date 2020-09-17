Initial jobless claims, housing starts, Philadelphia Fed highlight the releases

Initial jobless claims expected to dip a bit

Initial jobless claims estimate 850K vs. 884K last week. Continuing claims are expected to dip to 13000K from 13385K last week



Housing starts for August in the US are expected to come in at an annualized sales pace of 1483K vs. 1496K last month. Building permits, a forward-looking guide to thousand starts are expected to rise to 1512K from 1483K last month. Housing has been impacted by low supply.



The Philadelphia Fed business outlook for September is expected to dip to 15.0 from 17.2 last month

The US treasury will auction off 10 year tips at 1 PM ET/1700 GMT. Focus will be on the stock market which is set to open down sharply led by the NASDAQ index.

