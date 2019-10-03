Initial jobless claims US initial jobless claims 219K vs 215K estimate

Weekly initial jobless claims for the week of September 28









US initial jobless claims for the week of September 28: 219K versus 215K est.. The prior week was revised to 215K from 213K



Jobless claims 4 week average 212.5 K which is unchanged from the previous week



Continuing claims for the week of September 21 1651K versus 1654K estimates. The prior week was revised to 1656K from 1650K



continuing claims 4week average 1661.5 K which is lower from last weeks revised 1667.2 5K



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 21 were in Michigan (+4,258), Kansas (+1,475), Missouri (+1,224), Tennessee (+1,191), and Indiana (+796),

The largest decreases were in New York (-1,777), Georgia (-946), South Carolina (-854), New Jersey (-737), and Florida (-571).



The jobless claims data continues to point toward a strong jobs market. Tomorrow the US will release its latest nonfarm payroll numbers and other job-related statistics. The expectations are for a number around 130K.





