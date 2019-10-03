Initial jobless claims US initial jobless claims 219K vs 215K estimate
Weekly initial jobless claims for the week of September 28
- US initial jobless claims for the week of September 28: 219K versus 215K est.. The prior week was revised to 215K from 213K
- Jobless claims 4 week average 212.5 K which is unchanged from the previous week
- Continuing claims for the week of September 21 1651K versus 1654K estimates. The prior week was revised to 1656K from 1650K
- continuing claims 4week average 1661.5 K which is lower from last weeks revised 1667.2 5K
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 21 were in Michigan (+4,258), Kansas (+1,475), Missouri (+1,224), Tennessee (+1,191), and Indiana (+796),
- The largest decreases were in New York (-1,777),
Georgia (-946), South Carolina (-854), New Jersey (-737), and Florida (-571).
The jobless claims data continues to point toward a strong jobs market. Tomorrow the US will release its latest nonfarm payroll numbers and other job-related statistics. The expectations are for a number around 130K.
US stocks have recovered some of their earlier New York losses:
- S&P, -3.16 points
- Dow-29 points
- NASDAQ -4 points