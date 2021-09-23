US initial jobs claims 351K vs 320K estimate

US initial jobs claims and continuing claims





Prior week 332K revised to 335K



Initial jobs claims 351K versus 320K estimate four week moving average

four week moving average 335.75K



continuing claims 2.845M vs 2.65M estimate



prior week was revised to 2.714M vs 2.665M previous



four week moving average 2.804M vs 2.819.75M



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 11 were in Louisiana (+4,318), District of Columbia (+3,783), Arizona (+3,739), Maryland (+2,018), and Missouri (+1,658),

The largest decreases were in Illinois (-7,481), California (-5,950), Ohio (-4,665), Texas (-3,635), and Virginia (-2,357).







The report coincides with the BLS jobs report survey for the next US job report. If that is the case this report suggests a so so employment report. However, Fed's Powell said that he is not looking for stellar jobs report just advancing ones, suggesting it is full steam ahead regardless of the ebbs and flows in the jobs reports going forward.





