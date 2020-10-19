Intel is getting close to a deal to sell its NAND unit to South Korea's SK Hynix

Reuters cite an unnamed source for the rumour that Intel Corp is preparing to sell its NAND memory chip business to South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc

for around $10 bn

all-cash transaction

Intel would sell its solid-state drive business in the United States and its factory in Dalian, China

re Intel's advanced flash memory (3D NAND)

Not to be included in the sale is Intel's XPoint, its advanced memory technology unit.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the deal could be announced as soon as Monday.



















