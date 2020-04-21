Interactive Brokers statement on oil margin losses, circa $88m

Interactive Brokers statement says several of its customers held long positions in oil contracts on CME and ICE Europe

In a nutshell:

customers incurred losses in excess of the equity in their accounts

IB has fulfilled required variation margin settlements with the respective clearinghouses on behalf of its customers

As a result, the Company has recognized an aggregate provisionary loss of approximately $88 million.



The Company does not believe that any anticipated losses will have a material effect on its financial condition.

Heads up, IB will not be by themselves in this.







