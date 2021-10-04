Internet outages are spreading

Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Web Services, Twitter reporting some problems

There are a number of internet outages which seems to be spreading. 
  • Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
  • Twitter
  • Amazon Web Services,
  • Google, 
  • ATT
  • T-mobile 
are all seeing problems according to DownDetector.  

Meanwhile, it is not helping the Nasdaq index as it now trades  down -377.04 points or -2.59% at 14190.40. The index has moved down -7.88% from the high, dipped below the 50% of the move up from the May 13 low,  and trades at the lowest level since June 22. 

NASDAQ index is trading at its lowest level since June 22

