Internet outages are spreading

Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Web Services, Twitter reporting some problems

There are a number of internet outages which seems to be spreading.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp



Twitter

Amazon Web Services,

Google,

ATT

T-mobile are all seeing problems according to DownDetector.





Meanwhile, it is not helping the Nasdaq index as it now trades down -377.04 points or -2.59% at 14190.40. The index has moved down -7.88% from the high, dipped below the 50% of the move up from the May 13 low, and trades at the lowest level since June 22.







