Internet outages are spreading
Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Web Services, Twitter reporting some problems
There are a number of internet outages which seems to be spreading.
- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
- Amazon Web Services,
- Google,
- ATT
- T-mobile
are all seeing problems according to DownDetector.
Meanwhile, it is not helping the Nasdaq index as it now trades down -377.04 points or -2.59% at 14190.40. The index has moved down -7.88% from the high, dipped below the 50% of the move up from the May 13 low, and trades at the lowest level since June 22.