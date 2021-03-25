Investors turn bearish on Asian currencies for the first time since April last year - Reuters poll

Another sign that sentiment is shifting for now

The latest Reuters poll on Asian currencies (I would argue that they can be used as a risk proxy in this instance) outlook shows that investors were bearish on all 9 currencies polled in the region for the first time in a year.





Notably, sentiment has also turned in the Chinese yuan as investors are bearish on the currency for the first time since June - highlighting some shift in the outlook towards riskier assets and the dollar in particular on prospects of a stronger US economic recovery.









The Reuters poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of -3 to +3, with a score of +3 indicating that the market is significantly short the particular currency i.e. long US dollar instead.



