Investors turn bearish on Asian currencies for the first time since April last year - Reuters poll
Another sign that sentiment is shifting for now
The latest Reuters poll on Asian currencies (I would argue that they can be used as a risk proxy in this instance) outlook shows that investors were bearish on all 9 currencies polled in the region for the first time in a year.
Notably, sentiment has also turned in the Chinese yuan as investors are bearish on the currency for the first time since June - highlighting some shift in the outlook towards riskier assets and the dollar in particular on prospects of a stronger US economic recovery.
The Reuters poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of -3 to +3, with a score of +3 indicating that the market is significantly short the particular currency i.e. long US dollar instead.
This just adds to the recent debate on how market sentiment may be appearing to shift towards favouring the dollar. It might not stay the course throughout the year but investors are certainly getting a taste of what to expect in the future - especially if the Fed turns the hawkish dial sooner or later.