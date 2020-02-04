Iowa Democrats to release most caucus results by 5 PM ET

A major coding error is being blamed for the delay

The start of the election season got off to an auspicious start when a major coding error in an app used to collect and consolidate data created all sorts of uncertainty once data started flowing into the IDP (Iowa Democratic Party). The officials began to see discrepancies in the 3 data streams as results started coming in.

The source said it took time for party officials to identify and address the issue and noted there was not a problem with the raw data being put in by the individual precincts.

The national party is trying to help Iowa resolve it.