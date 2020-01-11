Iran admits it accidentally shot down Ukrainian airliner

The Iranian military says that it was an accident caused by human error





The statement by the Iranian military said that the plane "took the flying posture and altitude of an enemy target", blaming its sharp and unexpected turn towards a sensitive military base as the cause of "human error" which led the plane to come "under fire".





Over the past two days, we have seen international pressures building on Iran to take responsibility for the incident, after many world leaders have come out to to point out that it is likely that Tehran had launched a missile towards the plane - leading to its crash.





The fact that Iran had been unwilling to fully cooperate with other aviation bodies on the matter i.e. not wanting to release the blackbox and claims that the blackbox was "damaged" also did not help its case but finally, we have gotten the truth now.







ForexLive

I hope this will help to provide some added closure to those affected by the tragedy and that there will more details released on the plane's communications - so as to know how this "human error" did come about in the first place.

After maintaining for days that the plane crash was due a "technical error", Iran has finally conceded that they were the ones to have brought down the Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday - which killed all 176 people on board.