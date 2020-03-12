Iran asks IMF for $5 billion to assist with coronavirus efforts

Iran is the first to knock on the IMF's door for assistance on the virus crisis









Update: It seems like Iran has requested access to the IMF's 'rapid financial instrument' emergency fund and calls for the fund to "stand on the right side of history".

Is this considered a bailout? The situation faced by many countries around the globe is quite unprecedented and it is not like any particular country has to restructure its policies or programs as this is mainly a health issue.