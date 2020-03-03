Iran confirms 835 new coronavirus cases, brings total tally to 2,336 cases

11 new deaths are reported as well, taking the total to 77 deaths

ForexLive Not good news for Iran as the number of cases pick up. Again, I would say that the real fear for most countries isn't so much about the mortality rate but instead what happens if a significant portion of the population starts to contract the disease.





It is all about the disruption, economic consequences and medical capacity to cope. Until there is a cure/vaccine that is able to prevent people from being admitted to hospitals for a few weeks, the current situation may continue for some time yet.



