Iran confirms 835 new coronavirus cases, brings total tally to 2,336 cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

11 new deaths are reported as well, taking the total to 77 deaths

ForexLive
Not good news for Iran as the number of cases pick up. Again, I would say that the real fear for most countries isn't so much about the mortality rate but instead what happens if a significant portion of the population starts to contract the disease.

It is all about the disruption, economic consequences and medical capacity to cope. Until there is a cure/vaccine that is able to prevent people from being admitted to hospitals for a few weeks, the current situation may continue for some time yet.

