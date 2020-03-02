Iran confirms another 523 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 1,501 cases now

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That is quite the jump in reported cases

There is also 12 new deaths being reported, bringing the total to 66 deaths from the disease itself. To jolt your memory a little, Iran reported its first confirmed case on 19 February - less than two weeks ago.

Besides that, majority of the virus spreading in the Middle East could also be tied back to Iran and that is making the country become increasingly isolated at the moment.
