Iran is readying a hike in its oil exports to "maximum capacity" within months
EnergyIntel website have the report. Citing two unnamed sources for the news.
The background being positive talks in Vienna with the US which could remove sanctions.
expectation of a deal next week
- sanctions to be lifted then in 2 to 3 months time
- Iran ready to boost exports
- ready to pump & export at maximum capacity, regardless of this does to price
- as much as 2 million barrels per day of Iranian crude returning to the market
Those above bullet points are pretty much what the oil market has expected anyway. Oil has dropped in past days on this.