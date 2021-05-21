Iran is readying a hike in its oil exports to "maximum capacity" within months

EnergyIntel website have the report. Citing two unnamed sources for the news.

The background being positive talks in Vienna with the US which could remove sanctions.

expectation of a deal next week

sanctions to be lifted then in 2 to 3 months time

Iran ready to boost exports

ready to pump & export at maximum capacity, regardless of this does to price

as much as 2 million barrels per day of Iranian crude returning to the market

Those above bullet points are pretty much what the oil market has expected anyway. Oil has dropped in past days on this.



















