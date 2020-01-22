Iran missile attack - Additional US troops have been flown from Iraq to Germany for evaluation of injuries

Within hours of the attacks US authorities assured us 'All is well' and there were not US troops injured.

Last week we get the news though that 11 US service members were flown out from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait for further evaluation, some of the casualties said to be traumatic brain injuries.





News break now (via US Military Times ) that even more troops have been flown out to Germany for similar reasons:

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations across the Middle East, confirmed the additional evacuations but did not say how many were included.





