Iran offers nuclear deal if US lifts sanctions
Meanwhile...
The Guardian is reported that Iran has made a substantial nuclear deal if the US lifts sanctions.
Meanwhile:
- U.S. Treasury as 5 people, 7 entities to sanctions lists dealing with Iran and nuclear nonproliferation issues
- China and Belgian involved in securing sensitive materials for sanction elements of Aransas nuclear program
- the network arranged for shipments of aluminum goods from China required for use in Iranian centrifuges
- new sanctions aimed at thwarting a global network of procurement for Iran's nuclear enrichment program