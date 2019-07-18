Iran Pres. Rouhani says Iran is determined to leave doors open to save nuclear deal

Comments after telephone call with France's Macron

More encouraging comments from Iran....





Iran Pres Rouhani says Iran is determined to leave doors open to save 2015 nuclear deal. This comes after a telephone call with France's Macron.



The price of crude oil is trading down $1.81 or -3.2% at $54.96. The low just extended to $54.85.





Technically, the price is looking to test the 50% retracement of the move up from the December 2018 low of $54.48. A move below willl look toward a lower trend line at $52.52.



