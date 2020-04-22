Iran projectile launch - US says its a military satellite put into orbit
CNN with the report that Iran has successfully launched a military satellite into orbit for the first time
- citing two US Defense Department officials
More:
- the country's space program utilizes the same technology that would be needed to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would increase Tehran's capability to strike enemy targets.
- US Space Command is tracking two objects in orbit that were launched from within Iran, according to one of the officials
- One is a rocket body and the other is assessed to be the satellite.