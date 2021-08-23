Iran resumed fuel exports to Afghanistan last week
Via Reuters comes the report that the Taliban requested Iranian oil
- "The Taliban sent messages to Iran saying 'you can continue the exports of petroleum products'," Hamid Hosseini, board member and spokesperson of Iran's Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union, in Tehran, told Reuters.
- Iran lifted a ban on fuel exports to Afghanistan, which had been in place since Aug. 6 because of Iran's concerns about the safety of trading in the country.
- Those concerns have been eased by the Taliban's attitude, Hosseini said.