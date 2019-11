According to oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh







Finding more oil is only good news for Iran if they can somehow manage to circumvent current sanctions, otherwise the inability to export them matters much more for now.

The oil deposit is said to have 2.2 billion recoverable barrels. In relative quantity, that's decent but not a whole lot - though it adds to the oilfield discovered in Khuzestan over the weekend as noted here