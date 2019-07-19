Iran says it has captured British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Oil jumps
Iran says the capture was because the tanker didn't follow maritime rules.
Oil caught a quick bid on the report, rallying to $55.77 from $55.40.
Update: British officials are reportedly meeting now to discuss the incident. The Revolutionary Guard in Iran say the taken was taken to a coastal area and turned over to maritime authorities to take the 'necessary steps'.
I don't think this is going to cause WWIII but oil has been beat up this week and has found a way to stage a recovery.
A statement from the UK government says it is 'urgently seeking further information' on the tanker, which is owned by Stena Bulk.