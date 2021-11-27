Iran says it plans to increase oil output to 5m barrels/day

Negotiations between Iran and the US, with European diplomats as intermediaries, begin on Monday, November 29, in Vienna.

Talks are aimed at reviving the nuclear accord.





Iran is making plans to once again access world oil markets (if it is successful in having sanctions removed). Comments from managing director of the National Iranian Oil Co., Mohsen Khojastehmehr, were made to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency:

"Plans are in place to increase oil output to more than 5 million barrels a day"

Comes via Bloomberg (may be gated).





Stay tuned next week for how talks are progressing.



