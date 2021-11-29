Iran says no return to 2015 nuclear deal without lifting of all US sanctions

Iran isn't backing down

With oil prices causing headaches for the Biden administration, Iran doesn't appear to be in any rush to kowtow to US demands in nuclear talks.





They continue to squeeze the leverage they have, saying there is no way to return to the 2015 agreement without a verifiable easing of all sanctions imposed on Iran since the US withdrew.





J.P.Morgan was out with a note calling for $150 oil in 2023 today so Iran's position may only strengthen.







WTI is just above $72 at the moment.



