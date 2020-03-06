Iran says Russia did not agree yet to deeper oil output cuts but did not explicitly oppose it either

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Iran oil minister Bijan Zanganeh

The OPEC+ meeting is about to begin and so far there isn't any clear indication of what Russia has decided just yet. For now, oil prices are staying pressured on the negative risk sentiment in the market - down by over 2% on the day under $45:

Oil

