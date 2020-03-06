Iran says Russia hasn't announced its official view about OPEC's proposal to cut output

Comments by Iranian oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh

Still no new updates on the OPEC+ front just yet. Oil continues to sit lower on the day, with WTI down by over 3.5% to $44.30 currently amid the risk-off mood.
