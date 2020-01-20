Iran says that it still respects the JCPOA deal
Iran says that it is working on last steps to reduce nuclear commitments
- Says that the claims made by the EU are unfounded
- Criticises European powers for not fulfilling their obligations
- Says EU resorting to dispute mechanism lacks legal value
Iran is continuing with the play acting - as you would expect - following the recent events that took place at the start of this year. The nuclear deal is hanging on by a thread at the moment but ever since the US has pulled out, it has lost a lot of its importance already.