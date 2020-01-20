Iran says that it still respects the JCPOA deal

Iran says that it is working on last steps to reduce nuclear commitments





Says that the claims made by the EU are unfounded

Criticises European powers for not fulfilling their obligations

Says EU resorting to dispute mechanism lacks legal value

Iran is continuing with the play acting - as you would expect - following the recent events that took place at the start of this year. The nuclear deal is hanging on by a thread at the moment but ever since the US has pulled out, it has lost a lot of its importance already.



