Iran says that it still respects the JCPOA deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Iran says that it is working on last steps to reduce nuclear commitments

Iran
  • Says that the claims made by the EU are unfounded
  • Criticises European powers for not fulfilling their obligations
  • Says EU resorting to dispute mechanism lacks legal value
Iran is continuing with the play acting - as you would expect - following the recent events that took place at the start of this year. The nuclear deal is hanging on by a thread at the moment but ever since the US has pulled out, it has lost a lot of its importance already.

