Iran says that Trump is downplaying damage caused by Iranian missiles earlier

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further headlines from Iran's state television

In case you missed Trump's tweet earlier, this is what they are referring to:

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."
Interesting that they are referring to 'damage' and not 'deaths' or 'casualties' but that could be just me reading too much into it. In any case, if there was significant blood spill, I reckon Trump would not wait out till the morning surely. But we'll see.

