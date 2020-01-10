Iran says that videos showing missile hitting Ukrainian airliner are not verified
Adds that the crash probe could take up to one to two yearsIran are also saying that they now need to examine the blackbox to see if the data is "recoverable". There were a few reports yesterday saying that Iran have claimed that the blackbox has been damaged and "some parts may be missing".
I reckon it will be quite some time before we even get the faintest of concrete evidence over what has transpired. It's really a sad and tragic event given the circumstances.