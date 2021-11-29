Iran top nuclear negotiator says he's optimistic after Monday talks

Big week for oil

Between the talks in Vienna, omicron and OPEC+, this will be a big week for the oil market.





Comments like this are tough to take at face value. In earlier comments today Iran was taking a hard line. Political negotiations are extremely tough to read.





One thing I will say is that getting Iranian oil barrels back into the market serves the goals of both Iran and the US right now.







WTI has steadied near $71 after trying $73 and then briefly breaking $70.

